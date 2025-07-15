/10 million jobs in 5 years in Bihar? Nitish Kumar's BIG PROMISE ahead of polls - Here's how NDA plans to do it

Ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar in the next few months, the Chief Minister of the state has made a big election promise as he vowed 10 million jobs in the next five years on Tuesday (July 15). This came ahead of the state election scheduled to be held in October-November this year. The NDA move came in response to the criticism by the opposition over rising unemployment in the state.

On Sunday (July 13), the Bihar CM, in a similar announcement on the social media platform X, claimed that more than eight lakh youth in Bihar were given government jobs between 2005 and 2020.

“For the next five years (2025 to 2030), we are setting a target to double the goal by providing government jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth. To achieve this, new jobs and employment opportunities will also be created in the private sector, particularly in industrial areas," he said in his post.

"For this purpose, a high-level committee is being constituted. Currently, under the Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves) programme, the youth of the State are being provided with skill development training to connect them with self-employment opportunities. In the next five years, the ongoing programme under Saat Nischay for youth skill development will be expanded," he added.

Foreigners among 78 million voters in Bihar?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the ongoing reports claiming the presence of foreign voters in Bihar's electoral rolls. He called such reports "mutra" (urine). While speaking at the Mahagathbandhan press conference, Yadav was reacting to inputs reportedly received by the Election Commission that fake voters from Bangladesh and Nepal were present in the state.

"The commission says they got inputs or 'sources' (sutra) about this. These are not sources, they are 'mutra,'" Yadav said. Yadav also questioned the legitimacy of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleges serious flaws in the process.