/'You argued well, can be a lawyer': HC Judge to Arvind Kejriwal during liquor case hearings

While hearing the liquor policy matter in the Delhi High Court, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday said former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that he had "argued well and can practice as a lawyer". However, Kejriwal replied that he was happy with his present calling.



Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma praised Arvind Kejriwal for his arguments, and remarked, "You argued well. Aap vakeel ban sakte hai." Sharma's remark came after Kejriwal wrapped up his hour-long submissions seeking her recusal from hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation plea. The petition challenges a trial court order that had discharged him and other accused in the liquor policy case.



Kejriwal, a former IRS officer, responded that he was content with his current role. Meanwhile, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing Manish Sisodia, humorously urged him “not to add to the competition.” The hearing, which began at 2:30 PM, continued for nearly four and a half hours before the court reserved its verdict on the recusal issue.

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Kejriwal had raised multiple objections to the judge hearing the case, citing her earlier decisions denying him relief in his arrest challenge, rejecting bail pleas of other accused such as Sisodia and K. Kavitha, and making what he described as strong and conclusive observations. "I was almost declared guilty. I was almost declared corrupt. Kewal saza sunani baaki reh gayi thi (Only the sentence was left to be pronounced)," he said.

ED Case

In a previous instance, while making submissions in a court proceeding, Kejriwal directly addressed the trial judge on March 28, 2024, when the trial court extended his custody with ED in the related case. He also questioned whether there was sufficient evidence to arrest a sitting chief minister.