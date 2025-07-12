/‘Write FIR in such a way that I get hanged’: Shocking details emerge in Radhika Yadav’s murder

Shocking details have surfaced in the murder investigation of the 25-year-old woman tennis player in Gurugram. The police said on Friday (Jul 11) that Radhika Yadav’s father, Deepak, had planned to kill, and it was not a spur-of-the-moment killing. Meanwhile, the family on Saturday (Jul 12) said that Deepak was repentant and wants “to be hanged”. Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, was shot by her father at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday after a dispute over not closing her tennis academy.

Radhika was shot at four times in the back while she was cooking breakfast in the kitchen on Thursday (Jul 10). While initially it was thought of as an act of sudden rage, Gurugram police has revealed that Deepak admitted during questioning that he planned the murder.

“He typically bought milk himself in the mornings, but on Thursday, he asked his son to go instead. Once alone with Radhika, he pumped four bullets into her while she was cooking breakfast,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

What did Deepak’s brother reveal?

The family’s neighbour in the village of Wazirabad had also alleged that Deepak was unhappy with Radhika’s choice of a partner. However, the family dismissed the claims on Saturday. Deepak Yadav’s elder brother, Vijay, said, “Our family is not illiterate, that it would be against inter-caste marriage. If there was anything as such, it would be sorted at the village level.”