/'When US learnt you cannot kick India around': Former Pentagon official says Trump wrong in targeting New Delhi over trade with Russia

Former Pentagon analyst Michael Rubin believes that US President Donald Trump "is wrong in targeting India" over the South Asian nation's trade relations with Russia. The former Pentagon official and Middle East analyst in an interview pointed out that Trump's America is a buyer of several strategic minerals, including uranium hexafluoride, from Russia. He stressed that the Indian Prime Minister standing up against Trump for India's rights "be the episode that historians remember where the US truly learnt that you cannot kick India around".

Ex-Pentagon official condemns Trump's actions against India

In a conversation with the news agency ANI, Rubin said that Trump was wrong in targeting India for buying oil from Moscow. He pointed out the hypocrisy of the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by Trump and said that "US purchases Uranium hexafluoride and other strategic minerals from Russia...".

He added that while the US "talks about gas from Azerbaijan as optimal," the majority of US gas supply "is Russian or Iranian, and Americans are purchasing it... ".

Backing India's stand, insisting on the nation's right to trade as per the market, he said New Delhi was "right to stand up for its rights". Lauding PM Modi, he added that he was "standing up for India's rights is going to be the episode that historians remember where the US truly learnt that you cannot kick India around."

Rubin predicted that the strenuous US-India relations would improve eventually. He insisted that "Donald Trump is wrong and US will try to work through that... Once this episode passes, India-US relations will improve significantly..."