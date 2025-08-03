/'When BJP CM prays to Lord Krishna, such heavy rainfall...': Rajasthan minister dodges accountability on waterlogging with 'ridiculous' remark

A minister in the Indian state of Rajasthan, led by the BJP, was questioned about the issue of waterlogging and polluted water entering homes in several areas of the Barmer district of the state. The Minister of State for Industry and Commerce K K Vishnoi, said it was the result of the state's chief minister's prays to Lord Krishna (Hindu God). The minister said that whenever the CM prays to Lord Krishna, it rains so heavily that he is compelled to request Lord Indra to slow it down.

"Lord Indra is very generous. Whenever a BJP government is formed and our chief minister prays to Lord Krishna in Bharatpur, there is such heavy rainfall here that the chief minister has to request Lord Indra to ease the rain, so that people can carry on with their lives," the minister said in his response to the questions on the issue of waterlogging.

After this, the Congress ridiculed the minister's statement, saying it was to shift the responsibility of a man-made crisis to Gods.

The district, Balotra, has been grappled with the persistent problem of polluted water flowing through Jojari river. The water body carries industrial waste from factories in Jodhpur and Pali. During monsoon, the rive overflows which results in inundating villages in Balotra with blackish, foul-smelling water.

Congress MLA from Barmer's Baytoo constituency Harish Choudhary, slammed the minister for his remarks on the issue and said, "The minister has not just diverted the real issue but has also implicated that the government is incapable of addressing it and only prayers can help. This is ridiculous," PTI reported.

Choudhary claimed that areas near the Jojari river are submerged, and contaminated water enter homes, farmlands and other buildings. Meanwhile, locals of the area backed the statement of the Congress leader and said they have been affected by the problem for several years now.