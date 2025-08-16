National TV spotlight: KBC brings forward emotional account of Operation Sindoor

On the Independence Day special of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi gave a first-hand account of the unheard Operation Sindoor. She appeared alongside two other officers, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Lieutenant Commander Prerna Deosthalee left the nation in awe while sharing never-before-heard details about the top secret military offensive.

Colonel Qureshi recalled the intensity of the attack and explained the choice of targets. “Bahawalpur was the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terrorists who attacked Pathankot and Pahalgam were trained. Muridke had the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained. Therefore, we had to destroy these places." She said that Pakistan had sent 300-400 drones, which were taken down.

Throughout the show, a track was humming in the background, leading people to a targeted feeling. Phrases like 'terrorist', 'new India', and 'new normal' were amply used. The show was flooded with a juxtaposition of ANI visuals of missile strikes and deliberate use of close-ups, cut together to create a film-like emotion. The episode was described as a “meticulously choreographed ode to Operation Sindoor”.

"You have to trust the Indian armed forces; whenever there is any attack on the country, we have given a stern message to Pakistan, and we will keep on doing it in the future. We are a peace-loving nation and want to live in synergy with our neighbours. Our next-gen tech weapons are so advanced now that we made the operation possible without any civilian fatalities," said Colonel Qureshi.

There was a video of a citizen hailing the army's shelling in Poonch, “We are so proud of our Army.” Amid the carefully staged episode, there was a phase when the first lady naval commander started Prerna Deosthalee, compared themselves to “Trishul”.

“The navy was battle-ready. We managed the trade routes to stabilise the economy and also ensured deterrence, as a dual job. We also protected the maritime borders, as there were anti-national elements that entered in the past. Being part of this mission is a matter of pride and honour. 360 degrees of uncertainty with no room for error in the middle of the endless sea without borders. When we strike, we strike in a manner that the enemy would remember forever.”