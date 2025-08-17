‘Vote theft allegations an insult, few leaders misleading voters:’ CEC refutes Oppn’s charge of bias

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a press conference on Sunday and condemned the allegations of vote theft in the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, while calling them an insult to the Indian Constitution. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said in the press conference that the Election Commission and the voters are not afraid of petty politics.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar further said that the Election Commission doesn’t see the ruling party and opposition differently, and everyone is equal for the poll panel. The CEC said that under the Constitution, every citizen above 18 must register as a voter and exercise their right to vote.

“Every citizen of India who has completed 18 years must become an elector and must cast the vote,” the CEC said.

He added that every political party is registered with the Election Commission, and there is no question of discrimination among them. He further stressed that the Commission would not step back from its constitutional duty andresponsibilities.

The CEC said that the Election Commission’s doors are open to everyone equally and that voters, political parties, and booth-level officers are working together in a transparent manner by verifying, signing, and even giving video testimonials. He expressed concern that these verified documents and testimonials from district party presidents and nominated BLOs are either not reaching their state or national leaders or are being ignored to spread confusion.

The EC’s strong response came after several opposition parties accused the poll body of “stealing” elections in collusion with the BJP, claiming that attempts were underway to manipulate the Bihar Assembly polls through voter additions and deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav accused the EC of acting as the BJP’s agent and “snatching people’s right to vote.”

Gandhi launched the 1,300 km-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ along with Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav from Sasaram in Bihar to step up the INDIA bloc’s campaign against what it claims to be “vote chori” (vote theft).