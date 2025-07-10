/'Vadodara bridge had life span of 100 years', showed no signs of 'major structural damage'

The tragic incident of bridge collapse in India's Vadodara on Wednesday (July 9) claimed the lives of at least 12 people. Two lorries, an SUV, a pickup van and an auto-rickshaw fell into the water after a portion of the bridge built in 1985 gave way. A tanker was also stuck on the edge of the portion that collapsed.

The incident has led to widespread public fury and criticism of the state government, especially when it is being alleged that the local authorities knew about the bridge’s poor condition.

An alleged phone conversation between Vadodara-based social activist Lakhan Darbar and a Roads & Buildings department officer of August 22, 2022 has gone viral in which they can be heard accepting that the bridge “would not last long.”

The officer in the call can also be heard saying that a proposal for repair of the bridge had been sent and a design inspection team had been called. Notably, they acknowledged that the bridge would not last for a year.

Nearly two years after the call, the fear came true as the bridge collapsed on Wednesday. (July 9)

In fact, a district panchayat member had reportedly submitted several complaints about the poor state of the bridge and requested for urgent repair.

Bridge was built for 100 years

However, the viral conversation of the poor state of the bridge has been dismissed by Executive Engineer NM Nayakawala, who claims that the bridge was built for a longer time span and showed no signs of 'major structural damage.'