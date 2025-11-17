Peoples Democratic Party Chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has raked up a controversy with her statement on the Delhi bomb blast. Mufti while addressing the party's Working Group meeting in Srinagar on Sunday (Nov 16) said the Red Fort car blast was a reflection of the failure of government policies in Jammu & Kashmir and a growing sense of insecurity across the country.

"You (Central government) told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort," said Mufti at the party meet.

She accused the BJP government at the Centre of creating a "poisonous atmosphere" in the country which is leading to Kashmiri youth deviating from their path.

"A poisonous atmosphere has been created, and that atmosphere is responsible for the youth of Kashmir deviating from their path and creating their own dangerous path. I again tell those youth that what they do is wrong. Doing this work after getting so much education is wrong," she said

She further accused the Centre of committing atrocities in Kashmir and creating an atmosphere of terror.

"The government has created havoc in Kashmir. They commit atrocities in Kashmir. The government should end the atmosphere of terror in Kashmir. These people say that everything is fine in Kashmir, but the problems of Kashmir were expressed in front of the Red Fort in Delhi," Mufti added.

BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti

The comments by mufti led to sharp criticism by the BJP. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari taking to X wrote, “Mufti, who backed terrorist Burhan Wani, now justifies terrorists of the Red Fort Blast. Says – ‘Hindu Muslim and hate responsible for terrorism’."

senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina said, "It is condemnable. She is trying to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Being a former Chief Minister, she should refrain from giving such statements. PM Modi has done a lot for Jammu and Kashmir."

The Red Fort Blast