'Terrorist Lakhvi became father sitting in Pakistani prison': Owaisi exposes Pak sponsored terrorism in Algeria

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also a part of the Modi government's anti-terror all-party delegation to foreign countries has again come out hard at Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

Addressing the Indian community in Algeria as part of an all-party parliamentary delegation, Owaisi said Pakistan gave special treatment to the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, while he was in jail.

He went a step further and said, Lakhvi had become a father while officially being incarcerated in Pakistan.

"There was this one terrorist called Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi – no country in the world would allow a terrorist who’s facing a terror charge (come out of jail). But he became a father to a son while sitting in prison. However, the trial progressed immediately when Pakistan was put on the Grey List (of FATF)," said Owaisi.

The Hyderabad MP also urged world leaders to bring Pakistan back to the FATF Grey list, while calling it the epicentre of Takfirism - a concept in which fellow Muslims are declared kafirs, leading to their excommunication and often resulting in violence.

“Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They believe that they have a religious sanction, which is completely wrong. Islam does not allow the killing of any person, and unfortunately, that is their ideology," he said.

“Once you bring Pakistan back in the Grey List, we will see a decrease in terrorism in India. We’ll see killings coming down. We have the 2018 experience when Algeria and other countries helped India,” he added.

Pakistan had been in the Financial Action Task Force Grey list three times — from 2008 to 2010, 2012 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2022. However, in 2022 Pakistan was removed from the Grey list. But India is now advocating putting Pakistan back on the list after 26 people were killed in Pahalgam on April 22 by terrorists having links to Pakistan.