/'Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest': Congress writes to Amit Shah on alleged 'death threat' by BJP leader

The Congress party on Sunday (Sep 28) wrote to home minister Amit Shah demanding legal action against former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader and "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson" for his controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi during a television debate. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal in the letter to the home minister called the comments made by Printu Mahadev a "chilling and heinous" death threat against the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Venugopal has demanded “immediate and exemplary” legal action against Mahadev, who he claims to be the spokesperson of the BJP.

"In a brazen act of incitement of violence, Mahadev openly declared 'Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest'," Venugopal said and demanded action saying, "any failure by you to act swiftly, decisively and publicly will be judged as complicity - a de facto licence for the legitimisation of complicity and normalisation of violence against the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and a grave breach of your oath as the Union home minister."

What is the case and what did Mahadev say about Rahul Gandhi

During a televised debate on a Malayalam channel, where Mahadev was one of the panelist said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be shot if he thought of a Bangladesh-like protest in India.