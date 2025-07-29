/'Please stop attacking, you have hit too hard': PM Modi shares how Pakistan begged for ceasefire during Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 29) recalled how Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire after India's Operation Sindoor. He stressed that the ceasefire on May 10 was announced after Pakistan begged for one, adding that no leader from any country asked India to stop India's counter-operation.

Responding to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi slammed the Opposition and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, as he asked why he had not directly said anything to US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire.

"On May 9 and 10, our missiles hit every corner of Pakistan, something they had never even dreamed of. This brought Pakistan to its knees. It was after this that Pakistan called the Indian DGMO and pleaded, 'Stop this. You have hit us hard; we can't take it anymore. Please stop the attacks (Bas karo, bahut maara, ab zyada maar jhelne ki taakat nahin hai. Please hamla rok do)."

PM Modi added, "India had made it clear on May 7 itself that its objectives had been met. This had been decided in conjunction with the forces that our objectives were terrorists and their bosses."

He further continued, saying that US Vice President JD Vance called him several times on May 9 to inform him about an impending "huge" strike by Pakistan.

"On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back," he said.

PM Modi continued, "The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer...," he added.