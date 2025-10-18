/‘Operation Sindoor a trailer, every inch of Pakistan within range of BrahMos missile', says Indian Defence Minister

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday once again spoke about the success of Operation Sindoor and said that every inch of Pakistani land is now within the reach of the BrahMos missile. Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar, the Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor displayed India’s growing defence prowess and that winning has become a habit for the Indian defence forces.

"Operation Sindoor has proven that victory is no longer a minor incident for us. Victory has become our habit," said Singh speaking at the flagging off ceremony.

Praising the armed forces for their precision and preparedness, Rajnath Singh also said that the country’s advanced missile capabilities would be a matter of worry for adversaries and that every inch of Pakistani land will be within the striking range of the BrahMos missiles.

“Every inch of Pakistan’s land is within the reach of BrahMos. What happened in ‘Operation Sindoor’ was just a trailer, but that trailer alone made Pakistan realise that if India can give birth to Pakistan, then when the time comes, it can also… Now, I don’t need to tell you further, you all are wise," the Defence Minister said at the event.

First Batch Of BrahMos Missiles Delivered

The first batch of BrahMos missiles was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on Saturday, under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission.