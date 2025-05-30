/'One-time last and final extension': India tells IndiGo to drop Turkish aircraft after Ankara backs Pakistan

In a strong political signal following Turkey’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has directed IndiGo to cancel its lease deal with Turkish Airlines within the next three months.

This development follows the recent revocation of security clearance for Celebi Aviation, a Turkish firm providing ground-handling services at nine major Indian airports, including the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

IndiGo’s lease with Turkish Airlines to end by August

IndiGo currently operates two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines under a damp lease agreement. The airline had permission to run these aircraft until 31 May and had asked the Civil Aviation Ministry for a six-month extension.

The Ministry, however, declined the request. Instead, a one-time extension of three months has been granted, until 31 August 2025, to ensure passengers are not suddenly affected.

“IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months up to 31.08.2025 for these damp-leased aircraft, based on the undertaking from the airline that, they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations,” said an official statement.

IndiGo says it will follow regulations

IndiGo also has a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines. Speaking to NDTV recently, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers emphasised that the airline is operating within Indian regulations and is ready to make changes if required.

He noted that only two out of the more than 400 aircraft in IndiGo’s fleet are leased from Turkish Airlines.

“Our viewpoint is we operate within the guidance of whatever is in the service agreements, compliant with the government's regulations. If they change, we'll adjust accordingly to make sure that we are compliant. And, for now, we continue to serve our customers... if the government were to change its set of rules, of course, we will comply with that,” Elbers said.

“But if (there is) any pressure we feel, it is the need to make sure that we fulfil the obligations we have to all the customers who put their trust in us, who made their booking with us, who have their travel plans with us,” he added.

Celebi ban linked to national security concerns

The order comes amid heightened security concerns following Turkey’s political stance. On 15 May, the government revoked security clearance for Celebi Aviation. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, explained the decision:

“Turkey had openly supported Pakistan. In view of the current situation, this has become an issue of national security. Keeping security in mind, Celebi has been banned in the country.”

Celebi has challenged the decision in court. During a hearing, the Delhi High Court observed, “The rule is better safe than sorry.”