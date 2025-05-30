/'Hollow atom bomb threats won’t work': PM Modi reveals India’s new three-point terror strategy, takes jab at Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 30) addressed a large crowd in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and spoke about India's growing defence capabilities. He said the world had seen the destructive power of India’s homegrown BrahMos missile during a military clash with Pakistan.

“The world witnessed the power of Make in India and its weapon through Operation Sindoor. Our Indian weapons (systems), including the BrahMos missile, entered the enemy territory and caused havoc. The explosions happened on target. We have received this power from our resolve for Aatmnirbhar Bharat,” PM Modi said.

Self-reliance tied to India's self-respect

The Prime Minister reflected on India's past dependence on other nations for defence and how the situation has changed. He stressed that becoming self-reliant is not just an economic goal but a matter of national dignity.

“There was a time when India depended on other countries for its safety. We have tried to change these circumstances. India becomes Aatmanirbhar, it is good for the economy, but it is also important for the country's self-respect,” he said.

Modi outlines India’s new three-point terror strategy

PM Modi also laid out a clear three-rule approach to terrorism, signalling a tough stance on security threats:

Every terror attack will receive a response. The Armed Forces will decide when and how.

India will not be frightened by empty threats involving nuclear weapons.

India will treat both terrorists and the governments that support them in the same way.

'Hollow atom bomb threats won’t work anymore’

Without naming Pakistan directly at first, Modi made it clear who he was referring to. He warned against harbouring or sponsoring terrorism and promised that India would respond firmly.

“If I say this straight in Kanpuriya: Dushman kahin bhi ho, honk diya jayega (Wherever the enemy is, they will be hit),” he said, to loud applause.

He added, “India will not be scared of hollow threats of an atom bomb and won't take decisions on this basis (of such a threat). India will look at the 'aaka' of terrorism and its sponsoring government with only one view, Pakistan's state and non-state actors...this game will not work anymore.”

₹47,600 crore worth of development projects launched

During his visit to Kanpur, PM Modi also launched and laid the foundation stone for 15 development projects worth ₹47,600 crore. In addition, he flagged off a new metro corridor in Kanpur, linking Chunniganj and Nayaganj.