/'On almost all matters, we found common ground despite differences': MEA on BRICS

Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday (May 15) said BRICS members found common ground on almost all issues across the three pillars of cooperation during the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Addressing a special media briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Dalela said the outcome document reflects a shared position on global economic governance reforms. "Regarding the first question about the result of this meeting: as I mentioned, we have an Outcome Document posted online which contains 63 paragraphs. As Chair, it is our responsibility to facilitate dialogue among all members. I am happy to share that on almost all matters across the three verticals of our partnership, we found common ground," he said.

Dalela said that the comprehensive outcome document is a positive step for the grouping. "The fact that we have a strong outcome document covering global governance, agriculture, health, the UNSC, and terrorism is very positive. The document reflects a common position on the reform of global economic governance, the condemnation of terrorism, climate change, and human-centric AI. I would request everyone to study this document carefully. It provides a very good basis for our preparation for the summit in the second half of this year. We have more than 20 thematic ministerial tracks coming up, which will feed into the summit. I am confident we will continue to build consensus," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking on West Asia, Dalela acknowledged that some members expressed differing opinions but stressed that diplomacy remained central to discussions. "Regarding the situation in West Asia, there was a frank and candid sharing of assessments. It is a fact that there were differing views among some members regarding that specific situation. However, the members shared perspectives, including the need for an early resolution of the crisis, the value of diplomacy, respect for sovereignty, and the importance of safe maritime commerce. As Chair, we reflected these views transparently. While there were some differing perspectives on regional elements, we managed to build consensus on nearly everything else. We will continue to engage through the Sherpa channel to find common ground on the remaining issues," he said.

On Palestine, Dalela reiterated BRICS’ long-standing position supporting a sovereign Palestinian state. "Regarding the question of Palestine, BRICS has had a very coherent and clear view. If you look at previous declarations, we have maintained a common stance. The ministers candidly discussed this and articulated that common view again, calling for the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. I don't see this as a departure, but rather a reflection of BRICS countries expressing a collective view," he said.

He also highlighted concerns over unilateral tariffs and their impact on developing nations. "Regarding the question on trade and unilateral tariffs (Paragraph 42), there was a discussion on the global economic outlook and concerns regarding unilateral measures and their disproportionate impact on developing countries. Our focus remains on a rule-based, non-discriminatory, and inclusive multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core," he said.