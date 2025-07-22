/'New tiles, missing wife': How relatives uncovered Maharashtra man's murder

A man in Maharashtra's Palghar was found buried inside his own house by his brothers. The police suspect that the victimwas murdered by his wife and her paramour, who were missing. The man's brother uncovered the crime as they noticed that the victim's wife was missing from their home, and new tiles were laid out. The police are searching for the couple.

The wife of the victim has been identified as Chaman Devi. Monu Sharma, her neighbour, is her alleged paramour. They have been missing, and the police are searching for them. The victim was Vijay Chouhan, a resident of a housing society in the Gangnipada area of Nallasopara, a suburb of Mumbai.

Pelhar police station's senior inspector, Jitendra Vankoti, said the victim's two brothers wanted to meet him on July 10 as they needed to borrow money from him to purchase a new house. As their calls went unanswered for several days, they visited the man's house. They found the wife was missing.

"They called him, but his phone wasswitched off. Hence, they came down to his house and enquired with his wife, who told them her husband had gone out for some work. They called her on July 19 to find out if Chouhan had returned home, but her phone was switched off," he said.

They inspected the house. They found that new tiles had been laid out on the floor. Suspecting foul play, they removed the tiles to find their brother's rotting body inside the floor.

"When they inspected the house, they found new tiles on the floor. Suspecting something fishy, they removed the tiles only to find a foul smell emanating from the floor," the police officer said.

They informed the police, who exhumed the body in the presence of senior officials, including doctors and forensic experts. The highly decomposed body was sent for an autopsy.