/‘Maybe one of you will become first Indian on moon’: Shubhanshu Shukla motivates students from ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday (Jul 8) afternoon interacted with school students at ISRO’s North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) from the International Space Station via ham radio. Shukla is India’s first astronaut to reach space in 40 years and the first Indian to pilot a private mission to the orbital lab as part of the Axiom-4 Mission, which reached the ISS on June 26. During his interaction, Shukla talked about the atmospheric conditions in space, motivated upcoming astronauts, and talked about his challenges in the microgravity conditions.

The Indian astronaut explained how the atmospheric conditions in space are different due to microgravity and increased radiation. He also motivated the children to become astronauts in the future, saying that he would guide them all. Shukla added that the astronauts are trained to handle all possible scenarios, challenges, and emergencies in the space orbiting lab.

“I’m sure a lot of kids from across India will become astronauts in future. Maybe one of you will become the first Indian to set foot on the moon,” Shubhanshu Shukla told students, as quoted by News18. “The conditions on the International Space Station are unique due to microgravity and enhanced radiation.”

Encouraging the students, he added, “Keep working hard, I’m going to be back to guide you all.” He added, “We train for all possible scenarios that can go wrong. We are all well-trained to handle any emergency on ISS. Our daily activity is not guided by the sunlight.”

Shukla also talked about the hurdles he initially faced during his journey to the space station. “I did experience some space sickness initially, but we have medications available to help,” he said.

Talking about the technology at the space station, he said, “The ISS deploys a lot of robotics and Artificial Intelligence.”

The interaction, which happened in Shillong, Meghalaya, was planned via a telebridge set up at NESAC. The interaction of students with astronauts on ISS is facilitated by the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS). The programme is aimed at motivating and inspiring students across the world to pursue their interests and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by offering them an opportunity to interact with the ISS on-orbit crew through amateur radio communication.

Ham radio, or amateur radio, is a non-commercial radio communication service and a reliable mode of communication between astronauts aboard the ISS and people on Earth. It is also used during disasters when conventional modes of communication fail.