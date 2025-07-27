/‘Made in India weapons still keeping masters of terrorism awake at night’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that everyone recently witnessed the power of ‘Make in India’ during Operation Sindoor, as the weapons played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. PM Modi added that these indigenous weapons are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night.

Speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (or Tuticorin), PM Modi highlighted the key role of indigenous ‘Made in India’ weapons in Operation Sindoor, and said, “Today, the Government of India is strongly emphasising Make in India and Mission Manufacturing. You all recently witnessed the power of Make in India during Operation Sindoor. The weapons made in India played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. Weapons made in India are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night.”

Operation Sindoor has been one of India’s most forceful military responses to cross-border terrorism. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to retaliate against the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent civilians.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces launched precise strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 dreaded terrorists and destroying terror launch pads and training camps.

India’s indigenously developed Akash missile system and legacy platforms like Pechora and OSA-AK played a significant role in its air defence during the military operation against Pakistan.

Emphasising India’s growing global stature, the Prime Minister said the world’s increasing trust in India reflects the country’s rising self-confidence.

“This is a symbol of the world’s growing trust in India and India’s new self-confidence. With this self-confidence, we will build a developed India, a developed Tamil Nadu. Today, with the blessings of Lord Rameshwar and Thiruchendur Murugan, a new chapter of development is being written in Thoothukudi,” PM Modi said.