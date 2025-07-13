/'Jungle raj' back to haunt Bihar? BJP leader shot dead in Patna, days after businessman Gopal Khemka's murder

Just a week after prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in Patna, the capital city of India's Bihar state, a BJP leader has been murdered in the city this time. Two men, who were on a bike shot at Surendra Kewat near his farm along the Bihta–Sarmera State Highway and fled.

The 52-year-old Kewat was rushed to the AIIMS in Patna with bullet injuries but died during treatment at the hospital.

Police has sprung to action and started an investigation into the murder. Forensic teams have also been called in and raids are being conducted to nab the culprits behind the murder of the BJP leader.

"Surendra was working in the fields when unidentified men shot him dead. He was rushed to AIIMS, but he died during treatment. We have recorded statements of his relatives and action is being taken," police officer Kanhaiya Singh said, as reported by NDTV.

The incident has led to fear and panic in nearby areas and the capital city Patna that just last week saw the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka.

With assembly elections in Bihar to be held in a couple of months, the incident has put Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a precarious situation.

Opposition did not take a moment to criticise the Chief Minister for the incident and the "lawlessness" in the state.

Taking to X RJD's Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?"

“Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?”, he further wrote.