/‘India exposed Pak’s nuclear bluff, hit deep and hard; some airbases still in ICU’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff by launching Operation Sindoor and proved that Islamabad’s nuclear threats were hollow as Indian forces hit deep and hard and targeted locations that had never been attacked before. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that the Indian forces exposed Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail as insufficient and added that such nuclear threats will never work, nor will India bow to them in the future.

“India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore, and neither will India bow down to this nuclear blackmailing. Pakistan’s airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. And to date, many of their airbases are in ICU,” the PM said.

‘Pahalgam was a conspiracy to incite riots in India’

PM Modi said that the Pahalgam terrorist attack was a conspiracy to incite riots in India but it was foiled as Indians remained united after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The brutal attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and the way terrorists killed innocent people after asking their religion, was the height of cruelty. It was a planned attempt to incite riots in India. I want to thank the people of India for standing united against that conspiracy,” said Modi.

“I returned from Saudi and called a meeting. I ordered a strong response to terror… The army was given full freedom to act. They had to decide when, where, and how they would present a challenge. I said it clearly in the meeting, and this was reported in the media as well.”

Modi further told the House that Pakistan knew India was going to do something, and so it started issuing nuclear threats, but India carried out the actions as planned, and Pakistan could not do anything.

‘They started making threats of nuclear war…’

“They had started making comments on nuclear war but India did what it had to do and Pakistan could not do it… We have fought Pakistan several times, but it was the first time that India went to locations where we had never been before, as Pakistan’s terror infrastructure in Muridke was targeted. No one could even think this could happen, but we reduced terror infrastructure to dust.”

“We showed India’s tactical brilliance and targeted Pakistan’s air bases and assets, some of which are still in the ICU,” said the PM.

PM Modi said the world witnessed the power of Indian missiles and drones that exposed deep flaws in Pakistan’s arsenal, and the synergy between three air forces defeated Pakistan.

“Terrorist bases were destroyed in Pakistan. No one could imagine that we can reach there. Bahawalpur, Muridke have also been razed to the ground. Our forces destroyed the terrorist bases,” he said.

‘In Operation Sindoor, India showed its technical capability’

India has shown its technical capability. This is the era of technology-based war. If we had not made the preparations that we have done in the last 10 years, then we cannot imagine how much loss we could have suffered.