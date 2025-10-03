Days after Gitanjali Angmo, wife of jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk made an emotional appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to understand the situation in Ladakh and demanding his “unconditional release” after Wangchuk's arrest under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) following protests in Leh and Laddakh, Angmo has moved the Supreme Court against the arrest of her husband.

According to media reports, Angmo in her appeal to the Supreme Court has alleged that Wangchuk’s whereabouts are not know even a week after his arrest. She also said that no formal arrest papers have either been served to the family.

Further in the appeal she said that no clarity has been given by authorities about his condition and she has yet to meet him.

The petition terms Wangchuks arrest “illegal and unconstitutional" and demands his immediate release.

Ladakh Protest

At least four people were killed and more than 70 others were injured as violent protests erupted in Leh on Thursday (Sep 24), with protesters clashing with police forces. The protest that primarily started as a 15-day hunger strike on September 15 turned into a massive shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday. People took to the streets and blocked several major roads. During the course of the shutdown, protesters clashed with police forces, set the BJP headquarters ablaze, and pelted stones at security officials. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been a crucial part in organising these protests, called off the hunger strike and urged people to stop violence. Meanwhile, the administration imposed curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, immediately banning protests and gatherings in Leh. An official order said assembly of five or more people was banned, with no procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh.