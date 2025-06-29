/'If she hadn't gone there...': Trinamool leader's remarks on Kolkata rape case spark controversy - Here's what he said

A day after the horrific gang rape case of a Kolkata law student, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra sparked controversy with his statement as he said that she wouldn't have been raped if the woman had not gone to the scene.

The first-year student of South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gang-raped on June 25 inside the campus of the college, by Manojit Mishra, an alumnus of the college.

Following the incident, Kolkata police have arrested the prime accused and three others involved in the horrific crime.

TMC Leader Mitra, while defending his party, appeared to blame the victim, saying, "If someone calls you when the college is closed, then don't go."

While addressing the reporters, the former West Bengal minister said that the incident sent a message to girls about staying cautious.

“If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn't have happened. If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this wouldn't have happened,” he said.

“The one who committed this dirty deed took advantage of the situation," he added.

Mitra, while defending the party, said, “TMC is a big party. Someone or the other is associated with Trinamool everywhere... We get our photos taken with everyone, but what's inside a person, only a psychologist can tell.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, another TMC MP, Kalyan Banerjee's statement sparked controversy and hatred, as he said, "What could be done if a friend rapes a friend?" He even questioned the responsibility of police in such incidents.

"Will the police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. I am not an advocate for the incident that occurred at the Law College but the accused should be arrested. A few men commit this type of crime," he said, while distancing himself from the incident.

The police on Saturday (Jun 28) arrested a security guard of South Kolkata Law College in Kasba, where a 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday (Jun 25) evening. The arrest is the fourth in the case after earlier arrests of a staffer, Monojit Mishra (31), and two students – Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20) – on Thursday (Jun 26).

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Kolkata police to investigate the case, PTI reported, citing a senior officer.

Kolkata rape case

The woman, who was reportedly the TMCP’s women’s wing secretary in the college, had gone to the college to fill out forms for an upcoming examination. In her complaint, she stated that the accused, Mishra, asked her to stay back for some discussions.

Mishra allegedly proposed marriage to the student, which she declined, saying that she had a boyfriend. However, the accused then tried to force himself on her.