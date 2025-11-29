/'I invited him': Will 'breakfast meet' end Karnataka power tussle between Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar? Congress high command thinks so

The political crisis in Karnataka is increasing amid power tussle between Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar. In what is being seen as a breakthrough, Congress high command late on Friday (Nov 28) has urged both of the senior leaders to 'discuss everything' and sort out. It is not yet clear if the two leaders will meet for the breakfast meeting.

“The high command has called DK Shivakumar. They had called me as well. They told both of us to meet and talk. So I invited him for breakfast. When he comes there, we will discuss everything,” Siddaramaiah said. This comes a day after the Karnataka CM took to X and shared an image, stating, “Word power is world power…The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is World power.”

Since the Congress took power in Karnataka in March 2023, speculation has persisted about a secret power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, one that would reportedly involve a leadership switch midway through the term. The chatter has grown louder in recent months, after Siddaramaiah signaled plans for a cabinet reshuffle while asserting he would remain in office.

With Siddaramaiah having completed two-and-a-half years in office on Nov 20, Shivakumar’s supporters insisted it is time for the leadership shift, while Siddaramaiah has asserted he intends to serve a full five-year term. Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that he will travel to the national capital in view of the Parliament’s winter session starting December 1.

“I will definitely go to Delhi. It is our temple. Congress has a long history, and Delhi will always guide us." He added: “I don’t want anything. I am not in a hurry. My party will make a decision.”