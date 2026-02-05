In the tragic Ghaziabad incident it has come to light that the three sisters (aged 12, 14 and 16), who died by jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building in the early hours of Wednesday, were deeply lonely, felt isolated and distressed. According to the police, the room in which they lived were scribbled with a lot of words and sentences that describe their state of mind very well.

Lines such as “I am very, very alone”, “My life is very very alone” and “Make me a heart of broken” were found written on the walls of the room they lived in. It clearly reflects how isolated the girls were feeling.

Notably, the girls were not attending school for the past three years due to their poor academic performance which made them feel embarrassed and more isolated form the outside world.

Rather, the sisters remained confined in their room and only had each other as companions, doing everything like eating, bathing and spending time together.

What did the suicide note reveal?

The sisters were obsessed with Korean culture as the suicide note revealed their love it and how much it mattered to them. They added that it was a huge part of their lives and they felt a strong emotional connection to the actors and music they followed.

The girls also played a Korean task-based game and were addicted to it.

The girls left an eight-page-long suicide note in a diary, saying they were sorry and also drew a crying caricature.

The note read: “A true life story. Is diary mein jo kuch bhi likha hain, woh sab padh lo, kyunki ye sab sach hain. [Whatever you are seeing in this diary, read everything, because everything is true] Read now! I am really sorry, sorry papa.”

“Should we live in this world to be beaten by you? No, death would be better… At the very mention of marriage, we get tense. We like and love Koreans, and we can never accept marriage with Indian men,” the girls allegedly wrote in the alleged suicide note.