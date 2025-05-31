/'Hit 300km inside Pakistan', says India's Chief of Defence Staff on Operation Sindoor, rules out possibility of nuclear war

India's Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, while speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said that Indian air defences were able to penetrate as long as 300 kilometer with prim point accuracy to target airfields and infrastructure deep inside Pakistan.



Gen Anil Chauhan said, "Most of India's capabilities were put to good effect, the results of which were visible, evidence of which was demonstrated. Most of these systems actually functioned quite well. It will be difficult to comment and list particular times the equipment used by the other side, and the capabilities of the other side. But we are aware that we were able to penetrate air defences as long as 300 km with accuracy (in Pakistan); targetting airfields, and infra deep inside Pakistan."



This comes after General Anil Chauhan confirmed the loss of fighter jets in its recent standoff with Pakistan but quashed Pakistani claims of downing five Indian jets.



Gen Chauhan also said both countries were not at the brink of nuclear war, stating that "there's a lot of space before that nuclear threshold is crossed." His statement comes a day after US President Donald Trump yet again claimed that he was responsible for the end of fighting between India and Pakistan and that both nuclear-armed neighbours were headed for a nuclear war.



"There’s a lot of space before that nuclear threshold is, you know, crossed, a lot of signalling before that. I think nothing like that happened," Gen Chauhan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.



Speaking to Bloomberg TV, General Chauhan without giving the number of fighter jets downed in clashes with Pakistan in May, said “What is important is that not the jet being down, but why they were being down."



Calling Pakistan's claims of shooting down six Indian warplanes “absolutely incorrect,” he further said, “The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range."