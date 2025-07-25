Approximately twelve years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Chai pe Charcha' went viral in India, there was another such session held on Thursday (July 24) - this time in the United Kingdom (UK). PM Modi and Keir Starmer, after the successful signing of the free trade agreement, shared a cup of steaming masala tea on the terrace of Chequers, the 16th-century country retreat of British prime ministers. The video of the two world leaders with a tea stall seller has gone viral.

Who was the tea seller?

The tea seller who set up on the lawn was by an Indian-origin entrepreneur Akhil Patel, who owns Amala Chai. As PM Modi and his UK counterpart arrived at his stall, Patel said that his tea is "sourced from India, but brewed in London". "Masala chai, sourced from India. Tea comes from Assam, spices from Kerala," Patel said as he handed a cup of tea to Starmer. Just seconds later, while handing the tea to the Indian PM, Patel said, ""From one chaiwala to another." Patel shared a video on his Instagram handle, with caption, “Just a casual Thursday serving chai for Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer. What a crazy day! Beyond honoured. Conversations that inspire. Moments that matter.”

More about Akhil Patel

Akhil Patel founded Amala Chai in 2019. As per his LinkedIn profile, he studied at the University College School in Hampstead, London and pursued a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). From 2018 to 2019, he worked as data analyst at Revenue Management Solutions. He also interned at three different companies from 2014 to 2017. In May, the British Museum featured his company in a video that gave a glimpse into how Amala Chai procures its materials from India.

PM Modi's UK visit