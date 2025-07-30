/'Death is beautiful': Delhi CA buys helium, inhales and dies by suicide. Here's what he said in his last social media post

A Haryana man, Dheeraj Kansal, died by suicide in an Airbnb in Delhi after inhaling helium gas, which he had bought for ₹3,500. The 25-year-old was an employee of a Gurugram company. He had booked an accommodation for eight days, from July 20 to 28 and bought the chemical from a supplier in Ghaziabad. Kansal posted a note on the social media platform Facebook just before taking his life. He wrote, "Death is the most beautiful part of life for me. Please do not be sad about my death. Suicide is not wrong because I have no responsibilities on me." He clarified in the post that there was no one to be blamed for his suicide.



"This was my choice alone. Every single person who I met in my life was really kind to me. So I request the police and government to please don't disturb anyone because of this," he added in the note.

Kansal said in the post that he had no regrets in life, and he was committing suicide by his own choice. "It's my choice, my life, and my rules," he clarified in the post. He called his existence on earth a "lie" and said he would not desire to be born again. He called himself a loser in the post.



Kansal was seen self-sabotaging himself in the last post, as he said that he worked on himself a lot but achieved nothing in the end. He also said that a lot of people tried to help him, but he was "stupid," "idiot," and "dumb" for not being able to change.



"I should have done this years ago," Kansal wrote in the post. He said that no one should feel sad about his death as he had no responsibilities and wasn't emotionally attached to anyone.