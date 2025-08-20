/'Cowardly attempt, was in shock': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta breaks silence after being attacked at her residence - Here's what she said

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (August 20) reacted after being attacked by a man during a public meeting at her residence. Calling the attack a "cowardly attempt" on the resolve to serve Delhi, the chief minister said that she was in shock after the attack. The Delhi chief minister shared a post on X, saying that earlier she was in shock, but is better now.

Rekha Gupta wrote, "The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people."

She further requested all her well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet her at her residence. "I will soon be seen working among you again," she said.

The chief minister said that such attacks can never break her spirit or her resolve to serve the people of Delhi.

"Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before," she added. "Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength."

The chief minister of the national capital expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the immense love, blessings, and good wishes.

How was Rekha Gupta attacked?

The Delhi chief minister witnessed a shocking incident this morning during the "jan sunvai" at her residence. A man tried to pull her while giving her a paper, probably of his grievances.

Following that, the CM hit her head on the table, injuring herself. The accused was identified as Rajesh Bhaiji, 41, from Rajkot, Gujarat.

"A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned," the Delhi CMO said.

Why did he attack?

Khimji reportedly loves dogs and was angry over the top court order, his mother told the media.

"My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court's order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don't know anything else," said Khimji's mother, identified as Bhanuben.