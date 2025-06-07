/'Completely absurd’: ECI hits out at LoP Rahul Gandhi over Maharashtra poll rigging charges, warns against spreading 'misinformation'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has hit back at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were “rigged.” The poll body described the claim as “completely absurd” and accused Gandhi of ignoring established facts.

In a detailed rebuttal, the ECI said that the allegations were “unsubstantiated” and amounted to an “affront to the rule of law.”

“Unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are an affront to the rule of law. The Election Commission had brought out all these facts in its reply to the INC on 24th December 2024 itself, which is available on ECI’s website. It appears that all these facts are being completely ignored while raising such issues again and again,” it said.

Rahul Gandhi alleges five-step poll tampering

Rahul Gandhi took to X to express his concerns, posting a link to an article he had written, which he said revealed how the BJP allegedly manipulated the Maharashtra Assembly polls through a five-step strategy. He accused the ruling party of tampering with the Election Commission, inflating turnout numbers, and manipulating voter data.

He warned that the same tactics could be used in Bihar’s Assembly elections later this year.

The 2024 Maharashtra polls saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance win big, securing 235 seats in total. The BJP alone won 132, becoming the largest single party in the state.

Election Commission defends its work and officials

In its reply, the poll body strongly defended its processes and those involved in conducting elections, calling Gandhi’s remarks disrespectful to both the system and the people who serve it.

“Any misinformation being spread, by anyone, is not only a sign of disrespect towards the law, but also brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by their political party and demotivates lakhs of election staff who work untiringly and transparently during elections,” the ECI stated.

“After any unfavourable verdict by the voters, trying to defame the Election Commission by saying that it is compromised, is completely absurd,” it added.