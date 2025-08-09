/'BrahMos from Sukhoi Mk 1': DRDO chief reveals how India attacked Pakistan

Dr Samir V Kamat, theDefence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman, said on Saturday that Indianforces usedBrahMos missiles and the Akashteer defence systems during Operation Sindoor. His remark came on a day the IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, revealed that the Indian military downed at least six Pakistani planes during the four-day conflict.

He said that BrahMos was used as an offensive weapon, which was launched from the Sukhoi Mark 1 platform.Akashteer system andMRSAM were used as defensive weapons.

"When it comes to offensive weapons, BrahMos was the primary weapon used, which was launched from our Sukhoi Mark 1 platform. When it comes to defensive weapon systems, the Akashteer system, the anti-drone system, and the MRSAM were used," the DRDO chairman said during a press interaction in Pune.

He said Akashteer helped Indian forces identifythreats coming towards India. It also helped decide what kind of weapons could be used to neutralise projectiles.

"All the sensors were networked using the Akashteer, which helped in identifying the threats coming towards us and then deploying the right kind of weapon to neutralise those threats. Advanced early warning and control aircraft were also used for advanced surveillance. This is broadly what I can say without getting into too much," the DRDO Chairman said.

ACM AP Singh today said that Indian forces shot down at least five Pakistani fighter jets and oneAirborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

"We have at least five fighters' confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," he said.