/‘Big problem coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns of LPG shortage in India, asks govt to prepare for crisis

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday raised concern over the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, asking the Central government to change its mindset and start preparing. He said that he was not allowed to make a statement on the issue in Parliament.



Gandhi told news agency ANI, "Normally, the procedure is that you can ask to talk. So I asked to be allowed to make a statement about the LPG gas and oil situation in the country. But a new procedure has started where the Minister will first decide, then I will speak, then the Minister will reply."



The development came after Congress MP K C Venugopal urged Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, to permit the Leader of the Opposition to raise the matter of the LPG crisis in the House. "The LoP has given a notice. Please allow the LoP to raise the issue of the LPG crisis," Venugopal said.

However, Speaker Birla responded that the issue could be discussed when the Petroleum Minister is present in the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed a similar view. "I received the notice and informed the minister. When the minister is present in the House, we will discuss it," Om Birla said.

Rahul Gandhi warns of the LPG shortage

Later, while speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi warned that the LPG shortage could worsen in the coming days and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that citizens’ interests and the country’s energy needs are safeguarded.

"All fuel is going to be a problem because essentially our energy security has been compromised. Flawed foreign policy has created this problem. Now we have to prepare. We still have a bit of time left. The government and the Prime Minister should instantly start the preparations; otherwise crores of people will suffer great losses, "Gandhi also said.

"It is a much bigger issue than whether Iran will allow fuel or not. This war is fundamentally about the current world order. We're entering an unstable time. During this time, you have to change your mindset. What I am suggesting to the government is that now they need to start thinking deeply and ensure that our people do not suffer heavy losses. This is not a political statement. I can see a big problem coming. The problem is that the Prime Minister is not able to function as the Prime Minister of the country. There is a reason for it, which is that he is trapped. Anyway, he still needs to make sure that people of India are protected, and our energy security is managed by us. The Prime Minister is unable to function as the PM because he is trapped. Anyway, he needs to make sure that people of India are protected," the LoP added.