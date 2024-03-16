What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)? Here's why it comes into effect after the election date announcement

After the Election Commission of India announces the schedule and date of polls, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect. The MCC is a set of guidelines for political parties and nominated candidates during the elections. It aims to ensure fair elections and remains in place until the ECI announces the results.

The candidates and political parties must rigorously follow the MCC guidelines. The ECI can take action in case of violations. It also restricts the governments from introducing any populist schemes or new policies in the run-up to the election.

Kerala was the first state to use the Model Code of Conduct during the 1960 assembly elections. After its success, the Election Commission of India introduced it nationwide during the Lok Sabha elections in 1962. A few decades later, during the Lok Sabha elections in 1991, the poll panel decided to enforce the MCC more strictly due to repeated violations of election guidelines and concerns over corrupt practices.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The Election Commission of India issues a set of policies known as the Model Code of Conduct to regulate the campaigning of political parties and candidates during elections. Its objective is to conduct free and fair elections by monitoring activities that could affect voters or disrupt the poll process.

Once the ECI announces the elections, candidates cannot announce financial grants. Moreover, the government cannot launch new projects.

The authorities cannot make promises related to infrastructure development like road construction or provision of drinking water facilities.

ECI has prohibited any ad-hoc appointments in government or public undertakings that could influence the voters.

Ministers or candidates cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds.

ECI has banned the use of government resources, including transport, machinery, and security personnel, for election campaigning.

Municipalities provide free access to public areas for gatherings of electoral participants and politicians on equal terms.

No political party or candidates can use rest houses, dak bungalows, or other government facilities for poll purposes.

ECI has forbidden the use of official mass media to offer biased news coverage of political stories and propaganda in favour of the ruling party.

ECI does not allow activities like exploiting caste and communal sentiments to influence voters, spreading rumours, and attempting to bribe or intimidate voters.