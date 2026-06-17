/WION Health Pulse: Non-communicable disorders in urban India are on the rise, says Dr Jitendra Nagpal

As urban population in India increasingly becomes aspiration, there is a rise in mental health issues. Score of Indian households opt to not have children, just to pursue highfliying corporate jobs but many complain of loneliness and depression in later years silently.

In the second session of WION Health Pulse, Dr. Rajinder K. Dhamija, Director and Professor of Neurology at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and In Charge of the Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion at Moolchand Medcity addressed the growing rate of mental health issues in urban India and the need to destigmatize conversation on mental health and reach out when help is needed.

When Dr Nagpal was asked how the urban population is striving to achieve more and yet finding it difficult to strike a balance in life and mental well being, the expert stated that introspection is needed.

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“More and more the young population is asking us about the the difference between happiness and success? Aspiration will remain. But for what? Financial backup is important. But while we are skyrocketing into achievement-oriented life, the fallout has been simultaneously about the pandemic of loneliness,” said Dr Nagpal.

“The fallout is that the rise in non-communicable disorders in urban India is also the highest,” rued the expert.

The pyschaitrist said that in India, families form the backbone for any individual. However, while we teach and motivate the young generation to achieve high goals, Dr Nagpal insisted that there is a need for introspection.

“Are we preparing the future for just good jobs, not for life? We need to have answers to these questions.”