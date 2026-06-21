Every year on June 21, we celebrate International Yoga Day to highlight and spread awareness about the benefits of practising yoga. Yoga is an ancient and holistic approach to health and well-being. It first originated in India and gained popularity worldwide for its physical and mental benefits. Based on benefits and rising popularity, the United Nations General Assembly voted to make June 21 International Day of Yoga.

12th International Yoga Day: Theme and importance

Today, on the 12th International Day of Yoga, millions of people across 192 countries are unrolling their mats in parks, stadiums, embassies, corporate offices and living rooms, united by a practice that is over 5,000 years old and more relevant than ever. This year's focus is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', which highlights the practice as a lifelong tool for physical, mental and emotional wellness.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national observance and performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) alongside thousands of enthusiasts at the historic Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal.

How many Countries participated globally? Number of yoga events conducted

As per the report of the PIB, International Day of Yoga is celebrated in over 190 countries worldwide. The global observance features events spanning thousands of venues, coordinated by Indian missions abroad and local organisations. This year’s events, centred around the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", are being coordinated by over 210 Indian missions holding thousands of sessions across the world, from Toronto to Tokyo.

A 100-day online yoga programme led by the Indian government achieved participation from more than 30 lakh people across 130 countries. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) coordinated over 210 Indian missions to host yoga demonstrations at nearly 2,500 locations globally, including massive gatherings in Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Canada.

Participation of across states in India and Union Territories

As per the Ministry of AYUSH, registrations on the Yoga Sangam Portal have crossed the six lakh mark ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day, reflecting widespread participation by institutions and communities across the country. The ministry said the initiative has witnessed participation from all states and union territories, covering 778 districts across the country. More than 3.22 lakh government institutions and nearly two lakh educational institutions have registered on the portal. Over 16,000 private organisations, 5,000 non-governmental organisations and around 44,000 entities from other categories have also enrolled.

West Bengal has recorded the highest number of registrations with over 2.76 lakh organisations, followed by Rajasthan with nearly 1.50 lakh registrations. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have also reported significant participation.

Growth of yoga centres worldwide

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Ministry of Ayush do not maintain a single, official registry of every private yoga centre in operation worldwide. However, the Government of India actively supports and tracks the global expansion of yoga through organised diplomatic initiatives and public health programs.

As per PIB, the Government of India has established 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres and 150 Swami Vivekananda District Yoga Health Centres to provide structured yoga training and treatment. More than 100 major institutions in India and 10 institutions abroad are officially certified by the Indian Yoga Certification Board. Over 2,100 Indian missions collaborate with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to host International Day of Yoga (IDY) events at nearly 2,500 locations globally.

What is the economic value of the wellness industry?

As per PIB, India’s Medical Value Travel (MVT) market, which encompasses both curative medical treatments and preventive wellness/AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) services, is projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2030. The broader Indian tourism and travel sector significantly bolsters the economy by contributing 5.22 per cent to the GDP and supporting 8.46 crore (84.6 million) jobs.