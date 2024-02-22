Increased hospital admissions for major heart and lung diseases linked to air pollution

Two extensive studies conducted in the United States and published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) reveal that both short and long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution is linked to an elevated risk of severe heart and lung disorders.

The studies emphasis the significant impact of PM2.5 exposure, with the Global Burden of Disease study estimating it contributes to 7.6 per cent of global mortality and 4.2 per cent of global disability-adjusted life years.

In response to compelling evidence, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated air quality guidelines in 2021, recommending annual average PM2.5 levels not exceeding 5 mg/m3 and 24-hour average levels not exceeding 15 mg/m3 on 3-4 days each year.

The first study focused on nearly 60 million US adults aged 65 and over, linking PM2.5 exposure to hospital admissions for various cardiovascular diseases. Exposure between 9 and 10 mg/m3, the US national average during the study period, was associated with a 29 per cent increased risk compared to the WHO guideline of 5 mg/m3.

The cardiovascular effects persisted for at least three years after exposure, varying by age, education, healthcare access, and area deprivation.

The second study, covering 50 million US adults aged 18 and over, found that even short-term exposure to PM2.5 below the new WHO guideline of 15 mg/m3 was significantly associated with higher rates of hospital admissions and emergency department visits for natural causes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease.

Despite limitations, these findings underscore the urgent need to reconsider and possibly revise air quality standards, offering valuable insights for future national regulations.