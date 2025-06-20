5 simple exercises to improve your posture every day

Sitting for extended periods often leads to slouching, which triggers muscle fatigue and chronic back pain. Maintaining a healthy spine does not require expensive gym equipment or costly physical therapy. According to the National Health Service in the UK, dedicating just a few minutes daily to targeted physical movements naturally aligns your body, strengthens your core muscles, and significantly reduces the risk of joint strain.

The bridge to strengthen glutes

Clinical physiotherapists recommend the bridge as a fundamental movement that strengthens your core and glutes, which are essential for maintaining an upright posture. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, keeping them hip-width apart. Tighten your stomach muscles and lift your hips off the floor until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Hold this position for three to five seconds before lowering your hips. Repeating this 10 times daily builds lower back resilience.

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Cat and cow for spinal flexibility

A stiff spine restricts daily movement. The cat and cow stretch builds flexibility in the upper body and spine. Start on your hands and knees in a table position. Relax your stomach downwards while lifting your chest and tailbone towards the ceiling. Hold this position, then slowly bring your chin to your chest, round your spine upwards, and tuck your tailbone under. Alternate between these two positions, holding each for five to 10 seconds, to lubricate the spinal joints.

Superman to support the lower back

Weak lower back muscles make sitting straight incredibly difficult. The superman exercise actively strengthens the lower back, hamstrings, and core. Lie face down on the floor with your legs straight and your arms extended above your head. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor simultaneously. Look down to maintain a neutral neck position. Hold this lift for three to five seconds before returning to the floor.

Wall press ups for chest and shoulders

Rounded shoulders are a common posture issue. A wall press up strengthens your chest, shoulders, and arms, which directly support a healthy upper body alignment. Face a wall and place both hands flat against it at shoulder height. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your elbows to move your chest towards the wall, keeping your body perfectly straight, then push back to the starting position.

Lying shoulder raises

To prevent your upper back from rounding forward, you must build strength in your upper back muscles. Lie flat on your stomach, keeping your arms resting by your sides. Slowly lift your head, shoulders, and chest off the floor without using your hands for support. Hold this elevated position for 10 seconds before lowering yourself back down.