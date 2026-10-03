/France accuses 'radical left' as protests grow, 2,000 students detained | Gravitas

Protests in France continued to rage as students barricaded schools and clashed with police over education conditions.

The functioning of 564 high schools was disrupted. 65 school staff, including 40 head teachers, have been injured. Meanwhile, nearly 2,000 students have been detained so far.

Protests are increasingly turning violent. In Paris, for instance, demonstrators threw projectiles at police. In response, riot police fired tear gas at hundreds of high school students.

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Students were seen setting fire to bins and bicycles outside schools. Students also blocked the entrance to multiple schools across France by erecting barricades.

Visuals also showed drivers passing by and sounding their horns in solidarity with the protesters. Parents of students also joined the protests.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in Rennes and Toulouse as well, with riot police scrambling to deal with protesting students, especially those who became violent.

Now, these protests pertain to high schools in France, where students in the 15 to 18 age group complete their secondary education.

Protesters have complained about poor school infrastructure and sanitary conditions, as well as extreme classroom temperatures. Concerns have also been raised over large class sizes, absent teachers and exhausting schedules.

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This is not all. Teachers also flagged how students are increasingly anxious about the national higher education admission portal, which is perceived to be opaque.

Earlier, French PM Sebastien Lecornu called a crisis cabinet meeting, where he told ministers to cancel travel plans to deal with the demonstrations.

The government has accused the far-left France Unbowed party of encouraging the protests, with several of its parliamentarians and mayors joining the protests.

With the situation spiralling out of control, France's education minister has now appealed to parents to get involved and tell their children not to take part in the school blockades.