Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario faces "months" on the sidelines after breaking his ankle in Saturday's 4-0 win at Manchester City, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said.

The Italy international needed treatment after a first-half collision with City winger Savinho at the Etihad but was able to finish the game.

The 28-year-old, who had surgery on Monday, has been a virtual ever-present since he signed for Tottenham in 2023 but Postecoglou will now have to turn to veteran back-up Fraser Forster.

"It's not going to be weeks, it'll be months," Postecoglou said on Wednesday, adding he did not want to give a timeline.

"I think once we're past the rehab stage and he starts getting out (onto the training pitch), we'll have a clearer idea."

Postecoglou, speaking on the eve of his team's Europa League clash against Claudio Ranieri's Roma, said the severity of Vicario's injury came as a shock.

"We saw he'd picked up the injury during the game," he said.

"We saw him at half-time, but there was no doubt about him continuing."

"You digest that and then, post-game, he was sore but, you're kind of like, 'He's just played 60 minutes with a sore ankle, but we'll tape it up and go again'."

"Externally people now realise, it's a testament to him as a person. He's as tough as nails and tough as they come."

Postecoglou believes his team is making progress in his second season as in charge -- they are sixth in the Premier League and riding high in the Europa League table.

"I keep saying that we're a better side than we were last year, and we want to keep improving and if we keep improving, the areas where there are gaps, we will slowly overcome," he said.

