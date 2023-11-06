Premier League: Liverpool's Luis Diaz dedicates goal at Luton to his 'kidnapped' father

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz came off the bench on Sunday (November 5) to score a late equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Luton Town and dedicate the goal to his father who is in the hands of Colombian kidnappers.

🚨🇨🇴 Luis Díaz official statement.



“Here’s not the player speaking. Today’s Lucho Díaz, the son of Luís Manuel Díaz. Mane, my dad, hard working man, family pillar… he’s now kidnapped”.



“I ask ELN to release my father as soon as possible. I also ask the international… pic.twitter.com/LGdOGJNUoW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2023 ×

The 26-year-old dropped out of Liverpool's game last week as news broke that his parents had been seized by armed men, but he asked to be back in the squad and manager Juergen Klopp sent him on for the final minutes with the visitors a goal down.