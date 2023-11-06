LIVE TV
Premier League: Liverpool's Luis Diaz dedicates goal at Luton to his 'kidnapped' father

Reuters
Luton, EnglandUpdated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

PL: Liverpool's Luis Diaz dedicates goal at Luton to his 'kidnapped' father Photograph:(AFP)

The 26-year-old, Luis Diaz dropped out of Liverpool's game last week as news broke that his parents had been seized by armed men, but he asked to be back in the squad and manager Juergen Klopp sent him on for the final minutes with the visitors a goal down.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz came off the bench on Sunday (November 5) to score a late equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Luton Town and dedicate the goal to his father who is in the hands of Colombian kidnappers.

The 26-year-old dropped out of Liverpool's game last week as news broke that his parents had been seized by armed men, but he asked to be back in the squad and manager Juergen Klopp sent him on for the final minutes with the visitors a goal down.

As Liverpool poured forward, Diaz leapt to meet a Harvey Elliott cross in the fifth minute of time added on, before revealing an undershirt that read "Freedom For Dad".

A Colombian guerrilla movement has said they will release his father, after earlier freeing his mother.

