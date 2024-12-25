London, United Kingdom

Christmas Premier League chart-toppers Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to see off struggling Leicester on Boxing Day (Thursday).

Meanwhile both crisis-hit Manchester clubs will seek a festive fillip, with faltering champions City at home to Wolves and United away to Wolves.

Second-placed Chelsea host Fulham while in-form Arsenal will fancy their chances against relegation-threatened Ipswich on Friday, even without the injured Bukayo Saka.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, licking their wounds after a brutal 6-3 hammering by Liverpool, face a tough assignment at high-flying Nottingham Forest.

AFP Sport picks out some of the major talking points in the run-up to one of the busiest points of the English football season.

Liverpool top of the tree

Liverpool are top the table on Christmas Day for the first time since the 2020/21 season and will want to make it count.

Just once in the past seven top-flight campaigns in which they have sat at the summit on December 25, have they gone on to win the title.

Arne Slot's side returned to winning ways in style on Sunday, overwhelming Spurs following two frustrating draws.

They are four points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand. It would be a huge surprise if they slipped up against Leicester at home, especially with Mohamed Salah enjoying a purple patch.

The Egypt international is the first player to reach double figures for both goals (15) and assists (11) before Christmas in the history of the Premier League.

Leicester won their first match under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy earlier this month but have collected just a single point in their past three matches, conceding nine goals.

The leaky Foxes have not won at Anfield since 2000 and are just two points clear of the drop zone after returning to the top flight this season.

Saka blow forces Arsenal rethink

A buoyant Mikel Arteta said the Premier League title race was "on" after Arsenal swept Crystal Palace aside 5-1 on Saturday.

But one dark cloud was Saka limping off at Selhurst Park, with the England winger set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

It is a blow for Arteta, depriving him of his most potent attacking weapon -- Saka has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions this season -- just as Arsenal are finding their form again.

"It's going to be a really good exercise for all of us to think about ways to overcome another challenge, because we've already had a lot in the season," said Arsenal boss Arteta, whose team are third in the Premier League table.

Arteta has a number of attacking options, with Gabriel Martinelli a candidate to fill the void, but Saka, 23, offers something unique.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.