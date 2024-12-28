Amad Diallo has vowed to "make history" with Manchester United despite his struggling club's dismal slide down the Premier League.

United have lost five of new manager Ruben Amorim's 10 games in all competitions since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.

Dismal defeats to Wolves, Bournemouth and Tottenham in their last three matches have increased the pressure on Amorim ahead of Newcastle's visit to Old Trafford on Monday.

United are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, just eight points above the relegation zone.

But Diallo has been one of United's few bright spots, highlighted by his late winner in the derby against Manchester City recently.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast forward has scored two goals and added six assists in the league this season.

Alongside United's other young players, Diallo has his sights set on taking United back to the top.

Diallo Keeps Belief Alive

"We are part of the project, we have so many young players for this club, especially Garna (Alejandro Garnacho), Kobbie (Mainoo), Joshua (Zirkzee), Rasmus (Hojlund), me, we are young players who want to make history for this club," Diallo told MUTV.

"We want to do our best every game. Sometimes it cannot work, but you can see in the pitch we are very focused to do our best for this club, because we want to bring back this club to the level it was before.

"So, for the young lads, we just have to keep going, work hard and the most important thing is to listen to the old men, the old players, learn every day.

"We have now a new manager, he likes to work with young players, and he brings a new system, so we just have to follow it and try to do our best every game."

Diallo has proved his versatility in the early days of Amorim's reign, featuring both at right wing-back and in more attacking roles.

"In football this can happen," he added. "Don't be focused in only one position. Sometimes you can play as a defender, sometimes as a striker. Wherever the manager puts me I'm ready to fight for the team.

"I just want to play, right wing, number 10, anywhere. I say to the manager if you need me as a 'keeper I'm ready to do my best, I will fight for the team and for my team-mates. I want to make history for this club."

