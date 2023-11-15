Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz reunites with father after 12 days of kidnapping

Liverpool and Colombia winger Luis Diaz has reunited with his father for the first time since the latter's kidnapping ordeal, the Colombian football federation said on Tuesday (November 14).

Luis Manuel Diaz, 58, was released on Thursday by the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) 12 days after he was taken hostage on Oct. 28 in Barrancas, a rural municipality where he lives in the northern province of La Guajira.

The winger remained with Liverpool through this period up to Sunday's (November 12) Premier League win over Brentford, before returning to Colombia ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier (November 16) against Brazil.

The Colombian FA shared pictures of the father and son's emotional reunion on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption "we are family."