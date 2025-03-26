FIFA World Cup 2022 winners Argentina are all set to visit India later this year along with global football icon Lionel Messi. This will be the second time Argentine footballer will be visiting India. He had previously been in the country in 2011.

Advertisment

Argentina team, which will feature Lionel Messi, is set to play an exhibition match in Kerala in October this year. The news was announced by HSBC India which became Argentina men's football team's official partner for promoting football in India Asian country.

Notably, Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman had announced last year in November that Argentina will visit the state in 2025 for a couple of friendly games.

Also Read: Too late, say players as FIFA clears way for Afghan women's football team to be recognised

Advertisment

"The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC have today announced the signing of a new one-year partnership for India and Singapore, covering the competitive season in 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches," a release from HSBC India said.

"Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025," it added.

Head International Wealth and Premier Banking HSBC India, Sandeep Batra, said: "As we join forces with one of the most revered teams in the world of football, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and customers alike, and supporting the Argentine team in their journey towards the World Cup 2026."

Advertisment

Argentine Football Association President Claudio Fabian Tapia said: "A new milestone has been achieved for the international expansion of AFA, opening new opportunities with HSBC both in India and in Singapore.

"This agreement looks after our team and we look forward to consolidate our agreement and extend in multiple regions as we progress in the 2025 and 2026. We welcome HSBC as the new partner of the Argentina National Team."

The last time Argentina visited India, they played a World Cup qualifier game against Venezuela in Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium and won the match 1-0.