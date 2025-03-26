FIFA has cleared the way for Afghanistan women's national soccer team to be recognised and represent the Taliban-ruled country in global tournaments. The move, which comes four years after Taliban took over the Asian country for the second time in history, is too late as per the players.

Despite FIFA's pledge to Sport & Rights Alliance (SRA) - a group which has been putting the cause for the Afghan women's team to be recognised, the players won't be able to participate in Asian Cup qualifiers. The regional tournament begins in two days time and the outcome will determine the eligibility to play in 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA, meanwhile, has shown positive attitude towards the cause for the first time and has promised to organise training camps, provide coaches, technical staff and medical team as well as overseeing of friendly matches for the team.

Players, while happy, lament that their previous four years were wasted due to FIFA's inaction.

“The Taliban took that platform from us. Not only us: it’s worth mentioning that it’s the fourth educational year that women are not allowed to go to school. How can we expect the Taliban to negotiate about sports if they’re not even allowing education for women?" national team player Mursal Sadat said as reported by UK-based news outlet the Guardian.

“Unfortunately, FIFA’s inaction took our platform away from us for four years. We sacrificed four years, youthful years, four years that we could have represented, four years that we could have advocated, four years in which we could have pushed the world towards bigger change for women of Afghanistan. We watched the 2023 Women’s World Cup from the sidelines. Yet, in two days we have another draw for the Asian Cup qualifiers and we’re still not allowed to play,” she added.

Nevertheless, one can hope now that Afghan women soccer team will get the opportunity to perform at international level and hopefully win.