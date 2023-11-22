Jamaica stun Canada to reach semifinals of CONCACAF nations league

Jamaica shocked Canada 3-2 on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League and seal a place at next year's expanded Copa America taking place in the United States. A second-half brace from Shamar Nicholson and a late Bobby Reid penalty handed the Reggae Boyz a stunning second leg upset at Toronto's BMO Field that sent the Jamaicans through on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Canada, who won the away leg 2-1 in Kingston on Saturday, had looked to be heading towards the last four after Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies put them 1-0 up on the night, 3-1 on aggregate after 25 minutes. But Jamaica hit back in the second half with Nicholson's shot into the bottom corner making it 1-1 after 62 minutes.

Four minutes later Nicholson made it 2-1 -- and level on aggregate -- sliding home a close-range finish after a sweeping Jamaican counterattack. Yet there was more drama moments later when Ismael Kone headed home an equalizer that left the Canadians ahead on aggregate.

However Canada's relief was short-lived. On 75 minutes Stephen Eustaquio was adjudged to have handled in the area and Bobby Reid stepped up to calmly fire in the penalty that sent Jamaica into the last four.