'I'm so f***ing mad'- Ryan Giggs' abusive text messages to his ex revealed in domestic violence trial

Former Manchester United star and one of the most decorated English football players in the history of the sport, Ryan Giggs, is currently in murky waters as he stands accused of domestic violence against his ex-partner Kate Greville and his former sister-in-law, Emma Greville.

He is also accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-partner Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Prosecutor Peter Wright QC has seemingly unearthed a litany of such coercive and abusive messages that Giggs is said to have sent to Greville.

The prosecutor also claimed that Giggs, in some of the many messages, threatened to send intimate pictures to Greville's friends and close ones if she refused to do his bidding. In one instance, Giggs reportedly called Greville “evil, horrible c***" in a text message.

Wright subsequently offered the jury and the public unfettered access to some of these messages by reading them out loud in court:

“I’m so f*****g mad, I’m scaring myself right now because I could do anything. I actually hate you the way you’ve done to me today (sic). Hate, hate, hate.”

In yet another text chain that Wright reportedly displayed in court, Giggs was seemingly seen promising Greville that he would no longer send her friends 'naked piccies'.

“Please unblock me. All this blocking malarkey is poo. Promise no more naked piccies. FYI, I’m where I drop you off x”

Greville has accused Giggs of headbutting her in the face on one instance where she suffered physical harm in the form of a swollen lip and bleeding. She also accused him of throwing a computer at her head in a Dubai hotel in the past.

Furthermore, Giggs also stands accused of assaulting Greville's sister, Emma, who was struck with an elbow while she was trying to pull him off her sister. Greville has also accused Giggs of infidelity and claimed that he threatened to ruin her career if she left him.