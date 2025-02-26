Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says modern footballers find it tough to deal with criticism and that his generation had "much thicker skin".

The 55-year-old, sacked in October after a poor start to the season, clashed with several high-profile players during his tenure at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag, leading to his exit from the club in November 2022, a few months into the Dutchman's reign.

The following year Jadon Sancho, now on loan at Chelsea, said he was being made a "scapegoat" as he responded on social media after Ten Hag said he had dropped the England winger because of his training performances.

Ten Hag disciplined Marcus Rashford when the forward, currently on loan at Aston Villa, missed training after reportedly being spotted in nightspots in Northern Ireland.

The former United boss told SEG Stories, a media outlet attached to his management agency: "This generation usually find it difficult to deal with criticism. Criticism really gets to them."

"The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct with that generation. I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players, I would demotivate them."

Ten Hag, who was replaced in the Old Trafford hot seat by Ruben Amorim, oversaw the development of young players such as Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

He said young players require "different words and a different approach".

"(Former United boss Alex) Ferguson also belonged to the previous generation. With that generation, you could be much more direct in your communication and approach," he said.

"With this generation, you have to convey your message in a more tactful way to get the same effect. You have to show the player more love. Our generation found that much more difficult to do than this generation."

Ten Hag, who previously managed Ajax, won the League Cup and FA Cup during his spell at Old Trafford but they finished eighth in the Premier League last season -- their lowest top-flight finish for decades.

Despite his struggles, he said he had enjoyed his stint with the club and felt appreciated by the fans.

United have struggled badly under Amorim and are currently 15th in the Premier League ahead of Wednesday's home match against relegation-threatened Ipswich.

The club this week announced they expect to make up to 200 fresh job cuts as part of a "transformation plan" to improve financial sustainability.

