Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer after grabbing the neck of a New York City assistant coach at the end of Saturday's game.

Advertisment

Messi fined

The Argentine World Cup winner was caught on camera in a confrontation with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy after the final whistle.

Messi twice put his hands on the back of the Ballouchy's neck during the arguments.

Advertisment

MLS said in a statement that their disciplinary committee had ruled that he had violated the league's "Hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy".

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: Over 100 Pakistani policemen dismissed for refusing duty

Messi had just set-up a stoppage time equaliser for team-mate Telasco Segovia in the 2-2 draw at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in the season opener.

Advertisment

Messi's team-mate Uruguayan Luis Suarez also received a similar fine for putting his hands on the back of the neck of NYFC defender Birk Risa at half-time.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.