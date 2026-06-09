Looking for India's most mysterious destination? Here you can go

High in the Indian Himalayas lies a glacial body of water that has puzzled historians and scientists for decades. Known officially as Roopkund, this remote area in Uttarakhand attracts experienced trekkers seeking to see a rare historical anomaly. During the brief summer months when the thick ice finally melts, the remains of hundreds of ancient human skeletons become visible along the rocky shoreline.

The geographical location and altitude

Roopkund sits in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand at an extreme altitude of 5,029 metres. The lake is relatively shallow, with a depth of about two metres, and remains completely frozen for most of the year. Due to the high elevation, the region experiences severe weather conditions, frequent hailstorms, and atmospheric oxygen levels that are significantly lower than those at sea level. The area falls within the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, meaning it is heavily protected by regional environmental laws.

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The initial finding of the remains

The site was formally documented in 1942 when an Indian forest ranger named Hari Kishan Madhwal found the bones during a routine patrol. According to records from the Forest Department, the initial assumption was that the skeletons belonged to soldiers attempting to cross the mountains during the Second World War.

However, subsequent examinations quickly revealed that the bones were far too old to be from the 20th century. Over 500 distinct skeletons, along with wooden artefacts, leather footwear, and iron spearheads, have been found at the site over the years.

What modern genetic reports reveal

For decades, researchers believed the dead were victims of a single catastrophic event, such as a severe hailstorm or an epidemic. However, recent scientific analysis completely changed this narrative. According to a comprehensive 2019 genetic study published in the journal Nature Communications, the skeletons do not belong to a single group.

Researchers conducted carbon dating and DNA analysis on 38 sets of remains. The data showed that the bones belonged to at least three distinct genetic groups, including people of South Asian descent and a group with genetic ties to the eastern Mediterranean. Furthermore, the report confirmed that these individuals did not die at the same time. The deaths occurred in multiple distinct events separated by approximately 1,000 years, adding immense complexity to the site.

Trekking rules and current accessibility

Visiting Roopkund requires high physical fitness and careful planning. The route is notoriously difficult, involving steep ascents and a high risk of altitude sickness. Due to environmental concerns and the degradation of the historical site from heavy foot traffic, the Uttarakhand state government occasionally restricts or bans camping near the lake itself.

If you intend to navigate this region, checking the latest permit requirements from the local forest office is mandatory. Trekkers must allocate several days strictly for altitude acclimatisation before attempting to reach the final ridge.